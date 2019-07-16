CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 358.29 N/A -1.64 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 20.97 N/A -8.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights CorMedix Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CorMedix Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

CorMedix Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.73. Aravive Inc. has a 2.44 beta and it is 144.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CorMedix Inc. and Aravive Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.8% and 28%. CorMedix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year CorMedix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aravive Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.