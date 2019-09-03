CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Since CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 313.87 N/A -1.18 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights CorMedix Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CorMedix Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.