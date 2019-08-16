CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Comparison side by side

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 9 315.40 N/A -1.18 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 98 2.28 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights CorMedix Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

CorMedix Inc. has a beta of 2.93 and its 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation has beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CorMedix Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 60.55% and its average price target is $127.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CorMedix Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 16.8% and 0% respectively. 0.8% are CorMedix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.