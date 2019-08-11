CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Comparison side by side

We are comparing CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 9 342.42 N/A -1.18 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 12.15 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CorMedix Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CorMedix Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. Its rival Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CorMedix Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Principia Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 consensus price target and a 22.97% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.92% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has stronger performance than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats CorMedix Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.