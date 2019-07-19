CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 377.08 N/A -1.64 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 4.03 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights CorMedix Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.73 beta means CorMedix Inc.’s volatility is 173.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CorMedix Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.8% and 2.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Comparatively, Orgenesis Inc. has 26.45% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26% Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has 3.26% stronger performance while Orgenesis Inc. has -3.85% weaker performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Orgenesis Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.