CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Comparing side by side

Since CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 9 386.27 N/A -1.18 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility and Risk

CorMedix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 193.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.93 beta. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 2.05 beta is the reason why it is 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. CorMedix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. 0.8% are CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.