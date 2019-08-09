CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Comparison side by side

Both CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 9 344.48 N/A -1.18 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CorMedix Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

CorMedix Inc. has a beta of 2.93 and its 193.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 321.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.21 beta.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year CorMedix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.