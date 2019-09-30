CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Comparison side by side

Both CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 0.00 23.34M -1.18 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 13.39M -2.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 293,954,659.95% 0% -145.2% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 407,387,124.25% -212.2% -66.6%

Risk and Volatility

CorMedix Inc.’s 2.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 193.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 2.34 which is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CorMedix Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6. CorMedix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CorMedix Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 50.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. was more bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.