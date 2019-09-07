CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Contrasting side by side

Both CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 320.25 N/A -1.18 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 50.53 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CorMedix Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 has CorMedix Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

CorMedix Inc.’s current beta is 2.93 and it happens to be 193.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Epizyme Inc. has beta of 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The current Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Epizyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.5 while its Quick Ratio is 12.5. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix Inc. and Epizyme Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Epizyme Inc.’s potential upside is 64.88% and its average price target is $21.5.

Roughly 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has weaker performance than Epizyme Inc.

Epizyme Inc. beats CorMedix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.