CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Contrasting side by side

Since CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 319.87 N/A -1.18 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1729.90 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see CorMedix Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CorMedix Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility and Risk

CorMedix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 193.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.93 beta. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.67 beta.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. CorMedix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CorMedix Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 113.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CorMedix Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 23.8%. CorMedix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.