CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Comparison side by side

Both CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 303.98 N/A -1.18 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CorMedix Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

CorMedix Inc.’s 2.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 193.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a 1.88 beta which is 88.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. Its rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.