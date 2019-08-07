CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Comparing side by side

Since CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 9 365.81 N/A -1.18 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CorMedix Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CorMedix Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.93 beta indicates that CorMedix Inc. is 193.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.65 beta which is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 and has 21.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CorMedix Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 123.88% and its consensus price target is $3.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year CorMedix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats CorMedix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.