CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Comparison side by side

Both CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 0.00 23.34M -1.18 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 4 -0.02 46.36M -1.72 0.00

Demonstrates CorMedix Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CorMedix Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 293,954,659.95% 0% -145.2% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 1,187,743,390.04% -50.5% -44.8%

Risk and Volatility

CorMedix Inc. is 193.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.93. From a competition point of view, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Calithera Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CorMedix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CorMedix Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 61.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year CorMedix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.