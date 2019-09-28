CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Contrasting side by side

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 0.00 23.31M -1.18 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 17.44M -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CorMedix Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CorMedix Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 293,207,547.17% 0% -145.2% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 484,296,464.97% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CorMedix Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. CorMedix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.