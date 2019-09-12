CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 314.34 N/A -1.18 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 123.86 N/A -5.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CorMedix Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CorMedix Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

CorMedix Inc. is 193.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.93. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CorMedix Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.8% and 79.2% respectively. CorMedix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has stronger performance than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.