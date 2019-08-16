CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 326.55 N/A -1.18 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.37 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CorMedix Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Risk & Volatility

CorMedix Inc. has a beta of 2.93 and its 193.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Agenus Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. CorMedix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CorMedix Inc. and Agenus Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Agenus Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, with potential upside of 77.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CorMedix Inc. and Agenus Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 33.6%. About 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year CorMedix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agenus Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.