CorMedix, Inc. (CRMD) Analysts See $-0.22 EPS; MITIE GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED (MITFF) Shorts Increased By 53.74%

MITIE GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED (OTCMKTS:MITFF) had an increase of 53.74% in short interest. MITFF’s SI was 320,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 53.74% from 208,600 shares previously. With 28,900 avg volume, 11 days are for MITIE GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED (OTCMKTS:MITFF)’s short sellers to cover MITFF’s short positions. It closed at $1.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect CorMedix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) to report $-0.22 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 56.00% from last quarter’s $-0.5 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, CorMedix, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 86,834 shares traded. CorMedix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) has risen 176.86% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 176.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMD News: 19/03/2018 – CORMEDIX 4Q LOSS/SHR 15C; 09/03/2018 CORMEDIX FILES $70M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – CORMEDIX INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 29/05/2018 – CORMEDIX INC. REPORTS PROGRESS ON LOCK-IT 100 DATA REVIEW AND APPOINTS PAUL CHEW AS CONSULTANT ADVISOR CMO; 29/05/2018 – CORMEDIX INC – MORE THAN 75% OF KEY DATA FOR NEUTROLIN PHASE 3 LOCK-IT 100 REVIEWED AND SOURCE-VERIFIED FOR PRE-PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – CORMEDIX INC – AT DEC 31, 2017, CO HAD $12.0 MLN IN CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. The company has market cap of $233.38 million. The Company’s primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007.

