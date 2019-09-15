Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Both Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 3 58.28 N/A -0.20 0.00 Smith & Nephew plc 43 4.14 N/A 1.51 30.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Smith & Nephew plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5% Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has a 1.53 beta, while its volatility is 53.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Smith & Nephew plc has a 0.27 beta and it is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares and 9.1% of Smith & Nephew plc shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Smith & Nephew plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19% Smith & Nephew plc 2.97% 3.93% 17.2% 19.58% 25.42% 21.56%

For the past year Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. was more bullish than Smith & Nephew plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Smith & Nephew plc beats Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.