Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Both Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2 58.28 N/A -0.20 0.00 Nevro Corp. 59 6.63 N/A -2.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Nevro Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Nevro Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5% Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.53 shows that Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nevro Corp.’s 0.29 beta is the reason why it is 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.5. Competitively, Nevro Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. Nevro Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Nevro Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nevro Corp. 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively Nevro Corp. has an average target price of $66.5, with potential downside of -18.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares and 0% of Nevro Corp. shares. About 0.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.9% of Nevro Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19% Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92%

For the past year Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nevro Corp.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.