Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS) and Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 3 58.15 N/A -0.20 0.00 Zynex Inc. 7 7.79 N/A 0.30 28.20

In table 1 we can see Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Zynex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5% Zynex Inc. 0.00% 105.2% 63.6%

Volatility & Risk

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s current beta is 1.53 and it happens to be 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zynex Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.5. The Current Ratio of rival Zynex Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zynex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Zynex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Zynex Inc.’s potential upside is 21.20% and its average target price is $10.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares and 5.5% of Zynex Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 54.89% of Zynex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19% Zynex Inc. 2.09% -13.24% 38.9% 116.1% 181.11% 182.99%

For the past year Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. was more bullish than Zynex Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zynex Inc. beats Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.