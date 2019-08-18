Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2 58.42 N/A -0.20 0.00 Soliton Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Soliton Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Soliton Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5% Soliton Inc. 0.00% 106.5% -468.8%

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. Its rival Soliton Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Soliton Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.3% of Soliton Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.5% of Soliton Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19% Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08%

For the past year Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has stronger performance than Soliton Inc.

Summary

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. beats Soliton Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.