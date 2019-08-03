Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Contrasting side by side

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2 40.06 N/A -0.20 0.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.53 beta means Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s volatility is 53.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Nemaura Medical Inc.’s 109.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.09 beta.

Liquidity

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. On the competitive side is, Nemaura Medical Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nemaura Medical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.4% and 0.1%. Insiders held 0.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19% Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32%

For the past year Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has 201.19% stronger performance while Nemaura Medical Inc. has -7.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. beats Nemaura Medical Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.