Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 3 58.15 N/A -0.20 0.00 Myomo Inc. 1 4.17 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Myomo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Myomo Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5% Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Myomo Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Myomo Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12% of Myomo Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 7% are Myomo Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19% Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67%

For the past year Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. had bullish trend while Myomo Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. beats Myomo Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.