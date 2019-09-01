Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has 61.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -93.50% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.77 3.25 2.78

As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 87.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. are 4.7 and 4.5. Competitively, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s peers have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.53 shows that Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s peers are 4.61% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.