Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Comparison side by side

Both Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 4 0.00 114.62M -0.20 0.00 IRadimed Corporation 21 1.75 5.41M 0.60 39.80

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and IRadimed Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and IRadimed Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2,690,420,862.38% 0% -93.5% IRadimed Corporation 26,047,183.44% 17.9% 15.2%

Volatility & Risk

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s 1.53 beta indicates that its volatility is 53.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, IRadimed Corporation has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. On the competitive side is, IRadimed Corporation which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. IRadimed Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.4% of IRadimed Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are IRadimed Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19% IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37%

For the past year Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. had bullish trend while IRadimed Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.