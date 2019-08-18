Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) Comparing side by side

Both Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2 58.42 N/A -0.20 0.00 Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.17 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5% Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -20.7% -5%

Volatility and Risk

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has a beta of 1.53 and its 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Dynatronics Corporation has a 0.07 beta and it is 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. On the competitive side is, Dynatronics Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynatronics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.4% and 13.3%. 0.4% are Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.6% of Dynatronics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19% Dynatronics Corporation -1.91% -9.41% -14.44% -41.44% -45.96% -43.59%

For the past year Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. had bullish trend while Dynatronics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. beats Dynatronics Corporation.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.