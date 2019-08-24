Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS) and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2 58.42 N/A -0.20 0.00 Avinger Inc. 5 0.88 N/A -19.84 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5% Avinger Inc. 0.00% -307.3% -117.7%

Volatility & Risk

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.53 beta. Competitively, Avinger Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. Its rival Avinger Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avinger Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares and 6.4% of Avinger Inc. shares. 0.4% are Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Avinger Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19% Avinger Inc. 7.84% -31.03% -62.3% -33.13% -83.7% -26.67%

For the past year Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has 201.19% stronger performance while Avinger Inc. has -26.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. beats Avinger Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.