Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (CVRS) Analysts See $-0.05 EPS; Zuckerman Investment Group Boosted Stericycle (SRCL) Position By $2.13 Million

Analysts expect Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 554,861 shares traded. Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) has risen 236.09% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 231.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CVRS News: 16/03/2018 – Corindus Announces $25M Private Placement of Series A Convertible Preferred Shrs and Warrants; 15/03/2018 – CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC CVRS.A : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $2.25 FROM $1.75; 11/05/2018 – CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – CORINDUS PLANS $25M PLACEMENT OF SERIES A CONV PFD SHRS, WTS; 12/04/2018 – CVRS: SELLING STOCKHOLDERS INCLUDE HUDSON, BIOSTAR, HERITAGE; 13/03/2018 – Corindus Vascular Robot Appoints James Tobin to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 14/03/2018 – Corindus Vascular Robot 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 23/04/2018 – Corindus Presents “Optimizing Care with CorPath GRX: Hot Topics in Robotic Interventions” at SCAI 2018 Dinner Symposium on Apri; 20/03/2018 – CORINDUS VASCULAR HOLDER HUDSON REPORTS 14.2% STAKE

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased Stericycle Inc (SRCL) stake by 16.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc acquired 39,458 shares as Stericycle Inc (SRCL)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 274,298 shares with $14.93M value, up from 234,840 last quarter. Stericycle Inc now has $4.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 344,485 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 23.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, makes, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company has market cap of $537.42 million. The firm offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit.

