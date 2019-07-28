Coresite Rlty (COR) Stock Value Rose While Security Capital Research & Management Cut Its Holding by $5.23 Million; As Amazon.Comin (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Boosted Its Stake

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 48,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 653,520 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.94M, down from 702,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 477,670 shares traded or 83.63% up from the average. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.Comin (AMZN) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 1,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.36 million, up from 97,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Comin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times; 19/05/2018 – AMZN: According to sources close to convo, USPS will likely not charge Amazon more, they have a binding contract – ! $AMZN; 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boys Arnold And holds 0.32% or 1,203 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt has invested 0.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Condor holds 0.48% or 1,647 shares in its portfolio. Hamel holds 278 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 2.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp reported 120 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Llc accumulated 0.5% or 84,414 shares. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Limited Company Ca reported 4,847 shares. American Grp Incorporated holds 1.09% or 160,851 shares in its portfolio. Central Asset Invs And Mgmt Holding (Hk) Ltd holds 15.8% or 3,170 shares. Baltimore holds 2.11% or 6,762 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc reported 38,701 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zwj Counsel holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 302 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applecompute (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,205 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $213.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciscosystems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Merck&Co (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Brinker accumulated 0.04% or 10,481 shares. Virtu Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Natixis Advsr Lp owns 18,092 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,788 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 62,465 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 289,392 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Reaves W H has 0.76% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Creative Planning owns 2,356 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 168,017 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Payden And Rygel holds 0.05% or 6,790 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru has invested 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). 89,484 are owned by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability.

