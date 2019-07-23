Coresite Rlty (COR) Shareholder Global Endowment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $449,400; Tpg-Axon Management LP Raised Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,490 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, down from 12,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 289,584 shares traded or 13.04% up from the average. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 3.06 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.28 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.28 per share. COR’s profit will be $47.23 million for 22.32 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.