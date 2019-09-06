Coresite Rlty (COR) Position Maintained by Palisade Capital Management Llc; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stake Has Upped by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 5,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The hedge fund held 120,567 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90 million, up from 114,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $119.15. About 211,980 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 75,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 71,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $182.85. About 57,360 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar to Acquire Full Ownership of KaylaRe – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Completes the Acquisition of Maiden’s North American Diversified Reinsurance Business – GlobeNewswire” published on December 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Charles Akre’s Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Reinsurance of $0.5 Billion of Zurich’s Legacy A&E Business – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Completes Maiden Re Adverse Development Cover Reinsurance Transaction – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). 10,543 are held by Tealwood Asset Management. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Ubs Asset Americas holds 8,497 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 908,376 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 983 shares. Moreover, Voya Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Parsons Capital Management Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,400 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 5,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,754 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of holds 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 800 shares. 16,772 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 907,782 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 70,593 shares. Brinker Cap Inc reported 10,481 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 259 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 44 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Cap Investors accumulated 469,000 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na has 0.06% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 2,049 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 59,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aviva Plc has 818,517 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Advisors Asset Management Inc has 5,582 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Seabridge Investment Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 1,818 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 46,692 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 6,349 shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 44,448 shares to 111,914 shares, valued at $16.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 6,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,334 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Starwood Homes (Prn).