Coresite Rlty (COR) Holding Held by Palisade Capital Management Llc; As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Shares Rose, Three Peaks Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $867,258

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 13,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 45,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 300,848 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A; 26/03/2018 – All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Cal Jam 18 Announces Line-up; Foo Fighters Return As Headliners And Curators Of Cal Jam 18; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 15/05/2018 – Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd Announce Co-Headline Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION – 2018 IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING INCOME AND AOI GROWTH

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 5,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 120,567 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90M, up from 114,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.42. About 183,814 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Starwood Homes (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 2.88M shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) or 60,278 shares. 59,905 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Sei Invs holds 65,964 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Smithfield Com accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 55,244 shares. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 196,137 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,521 shares. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3,127 shares to 14,418 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LYV’s profit will be $82.36M for 45.29 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -225.81% EPS growth.