Coresite Realty Reit (COR) Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Lifted Holding by $493,805 as Shares Rose; Bright Rock Capital Management Upped International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) Stake by $320,000

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp Reit (COR) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 4,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,121 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 22,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.09. About 279,087 shares traded or 10.39% up from the average. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $143.26. About 393,810 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IFF Celebrates Completion of Frutarom Combination with Ringing of NYSE Opening Bell – Business Wire” on October 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IFF announces pricing of common stock and tangible equity unit offerings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) CEO Andreas Fibig on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “IFF Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

