Coresite Realty Reit (COR) Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Upped Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Haverford Trust Company Has Decreased by $878,553 Its Position

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp Reit (COR) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 4,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,121 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 22,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $104.34. About 425,776 shares traded or 61.40% up from the average. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 7,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.84 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,229 shares to 46,161 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Betabuilders Canada by 18,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,035 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Gru reported 6,000 shares. Moreover, Global Endowment Lp has 0.13% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Company invested in 89,484 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Coldstream Mngmt holds 0.02% or 2,020 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Us Bancorp De reported 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Willingdon Wealth Management reported 0.43% stake. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 763,144 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited holds 152,080 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested in 0% or 10 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 18,092 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 196,137 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Co. Pitcairn Co holds 2,747 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 2.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 498.90 million shares. 1.64M were reported by London Company Of Virginia. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak accumulated 2.78% or 18,792 shares. 24,892 were reported by Rothschild Capital Lc. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 10,445 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) holds 126,918 shares. Baskin owns 177,441 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group reported 118,563 shares stake. Advent Capital Management De stated it has 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American reported 3.28M shares. 43,274 are held by Trustmark Bank & Trust Department. Miles Cap Incorporated owns 15,674 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. The California-based Private Asset Management has invested 2.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Truepoint invested in 0.05% or 5,160 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 8,051 shares.

