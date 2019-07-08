Coresite Realty Reit (COR) Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Raised Its Position by $493,805 as Stock Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Coe Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp Reit (COR) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 4,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,121 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 22,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $119.55. About 11,365 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 240 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 1,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $951.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $11.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1931.73. About 528,099 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Says It Is Fully Cooperating With Japanese Regulators’ Probe; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for the next two seasons; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart; 06/03/2018 – Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men and Zappos Partner to Benefit Charities with New Men’s Shoe Line

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares to 10,010 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.46 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

