Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $2.75 Million as Shares Declined; As Vermilion Energy (VET) Share Value Declined, Caymus Capital Partners LP Lifted Holding by $629,160

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 29,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The hedge fund held 546,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.87M, up from 516,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 588,808 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 16/04/2018 - SPARTAN ENERGY - SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE); 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 16/04/2018 - Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc; 16/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY - BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 23,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The hedge fund held 248,837 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.66M, up from 224,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $122.01. About 165,189 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 43,636 shares to 260,074 shares, valued at $131.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Opportunity Investmen (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 300,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,180 shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On CoreSite Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:COR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RCN Now Available at CoreSite’s Chicago Data Center – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CoreSite Launches the CoreSite Interconnect Gateway – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 261% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CoreSite Successfully Completes Annual Compliance Examinations – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold COR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 2.52% less from 33.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments has 17,537 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). California-based Los Angeles Cap Management Equity has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Howe & Rusling owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Quantbot Tech Lp reported 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). 1,080 are owned by Panagora Asset Management. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh stated it has 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.03% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). 30,000 were reported by Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Daiwa Secs Inc holds 0.01% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio. Agf accumulated 0.01% or 8,141 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0.01% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 654,092 shares. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 3,495 shares.