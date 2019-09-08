Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) Holder Spirit Of America Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $326,350; Par Capital Management Lowered Position in Ehealth (EHTH) as Stock Price Rose

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 3,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 36,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 39,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 219,351 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 171,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 531,142 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.11 million, down from 702,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.06. About 889,599 shares traded or 69.03% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $44.97M for 23.82 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.57% negative EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6,800 shares to 74,800 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 26,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Limited Com owns 5,363 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Campbell And Company Invest Adviser Ltd Company owns 0.17% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 3,190 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.03% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 26,359 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.11% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Mariner Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 15,657 shares. Payden And Rygel holds 0.05% or 6,790 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 81,966 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com reported 4,672 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 23,539 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 10,745 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Japan-based Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv reported 1.04% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 6,687 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Inc holds 1.14 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright Associates accumulated 300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 6,900 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company holds 3,479 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.14% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Metropolitan Life Ins Comm Ny stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Perceptive Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.51% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 48,584 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Par Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.61% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc invested in 708,072 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 1,083 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 13,350 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 50,055 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $292,335 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by WOLF DALE B, worth $210,095 on Monday, August 19.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.47M shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $194.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.