Coresite Realty (COR) Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Has Lowered Stake; Apple (AAPL) Stake Held by Arbor Investment Advisors Llc

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 637.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 11,793 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 29,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 186,885 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.52 million, down from 216,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $113.63. About 244,266 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57M and $319.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Treasury Floating Rate Bond Etf (TFLO) by 35,581 shares to 719,166 shares, valued at $36.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 32,222 shares. Herald Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,110 shares. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,491 shares. Harbour Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 17,263 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Trust invested in 4.6% or 38,100 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 12,704 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 53,300 shares. Stewart & Patten Lc invested in 89,853 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 1.13% or 9.29M shares. Homrich And Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 96,309 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 156,763 shares. Alberta Investment Management Corporation stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maryland stated it has 156,272 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability holds 0.89% or 87,568 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Apple Card: It ‘Just Works’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple’s Next Generation Products Leaves Shares Unchanged – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: TRV, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold COR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 2.52% less from 33.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 162 are owned by Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company. Signaturefd Lc owns 148 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.14% or 49,559 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 7,372 shares. Lenox Wealth reported 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). 628 are owned by Savings Bank. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 98,298 shares. 13,282 are owned by Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America. Dana Advisors Inc stated it has 21,862 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc stated it has 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 147 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin accumulated 377,951 shares. Btim Corp reported 288,288 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 58,749 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.19% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 80,914 shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 74,545 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $115.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Cor Cl A by 20,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp..

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CoreSite boosts year guidance for churn, capex – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With CoreSite Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:COR) ROE Of 37%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CoreSite cuts 2019 guidance on elevated churn, legal costs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.