CoreSite Realty (COR) Reaches $121.04 High on Sep, 26; Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXP) Sentiment Is 0.81

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.48, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 13 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 16 sold and reduced their holdings in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.74 million shares, down from 1.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

The stock of CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) reached all time high today, Sep, 26 and still has $127.09 target or 5.00% above today’s $121.04 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.47 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $127.09 PT is reached, the company will be worth $223.25M more. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 68,568 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio for 131,472 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 190,938 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown has 0.13% invested in the company for 30,300 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.12% in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 15,864 shares.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $258.00 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 16.72 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 2,563 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CoreSite Realty Corporation engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction, and management of data centers. The company has market cap of $4.47 billion. The data centers are specialized and secure buildings that house networking, storage, and communications technology infrastructure, including servers, storage devices, switches, routers, and fiber optic transmission equipment. It has a 56.74 P/E ratio. These buildings provide the power, cooling, and network connectivity to operate this mission-critical equipment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold CoreSite Realty Corporation shares while 87 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 2.52% less from 33.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Prudential Financial Inc reported 23,124 shares. Honeywell International stated it has 0.44% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). 62,928 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 83,353 shares or 0.02% of the stock. M&T National Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 3,474 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.04% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.09% stake. Carroll Fincl Assoc has invested 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). 7,372 were accumulated by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. Great Lakes Advisors holds 119,222 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Amer Assets Invest Mgmt Lc reported 30,000 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp accumulated 180 shares.

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $46.11 million for 24.21 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.57% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CoreSite Realty has $11000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is -12.01% below currents $121.04 stock price. CoreSite Realty had 7 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 30.