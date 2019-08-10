Coresite Realty (COR) Market Value Declined While Strs Ohio Has Cut by $391,299 Its Stake; As Viacom New (VIAB) Market Value Rose, Holder Natixis Trimmed by $16.46 Million Its Stake

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 3,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 85,520 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15 million, down from 89,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $111.2. About 246,596 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION

Natixis decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 30.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 609,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.93 million, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 5.53M shares traded or 46.91% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 02/04/2018 – CBS is considering a bid to buy Viacom; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS WILL AMEND CBS CORP CBS.N BYLAWS TO REQUIRE SUPERMAJORITY OF CBS BOARD DIRECTORS TO APPROVE DIVIDENDS OR CHANGES TO BYLAWS; 17/04/2018 – Axios: Inside the fight to control the CBS and Viacom merger; 26/04/2018 – Exciting Culinary Lineup Revealed for Comedy Central Presents Clusterfest; 09/03/2018 – silew: Viacom, CBS not in active merger discussions: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc and CBS Corp are no; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 16/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. Changes Time for Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call to 10:00 A.M. (ET) on April 25, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone has offered CBS CEO Leslie Moonves to drop her demands for Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to be his No. 2 following a merger as long as Bakish sits on the combined company’s board; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM REAFFIRMING ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWTH IN 2H’18

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 129,976 shares to 271,854 shares, valued at $29.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 734,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 970,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 29,985 shares to 347,677 shares, valued at $38.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) by 4,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,417 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 0.01% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 2,243 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 81,966 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 1.08M shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.09% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 70,593 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 763,144 shares. has 469,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding reported 53,522 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 572 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,687 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. Profund owns 5,363 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 494,637 shares. Group Inc holds 0.03% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) or 73,426 shares. Telemus Capital Lc holds 0.21% or 25,467 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 2,356 shares.

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $47.59 million for 21.55 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.57% EPS growth.