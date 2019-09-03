Coresite Realty (COR) Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Boosted Its Position by $1.35 Million as Stock Price Declined; Springbok Capital Management Has Decreased Its Williams Sonoma (Call) (WSM) Position by $1.15 Million

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 111.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 23,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 11,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $116.87. About 105,902 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Call) (WSM) by 97.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 20,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34,000, down from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.49% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $62.19. About 938,325 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 11/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCH NEW SUMMER COLLECTION WITH AERIN LAUDER; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 Capital Spending $200M-$220M; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WSM’s profit will be $81.35M for 15.70 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Capital Lc holds 0.03% or 13,750 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Company reported 93,314 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Art Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 4,612 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 11,475 shares. 33,854 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prns. Bluecrest Limited reported 18,453 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.17M shares or 0.03% of the stock. 100,000 are owned by Schwartz Counsel Inc. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Company invested in 219,326 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 10,718 shares in its portfolio. Denali Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Shelton Cap invested in 0.02% or 309 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc reported 1.65 million shares. Phocas Financial stated it has 91,104 shares.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:MGA) by 10,425 shares to 11,800 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CME) by 4,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (Put) (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 13,648 shares. The New Jersey-based Reaves W H & has invested 0.76% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 68,714 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Swiss Savings Bank holds 66,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 106,167 shares. Aperio Gp Llc, California-based fund reported 20,334 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). 3,092 were reported by Evergreen Limited Co. New Amsterdam Ltd Co Ny reported 16,330 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 70,593 shares. Schroder Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 2,086 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl has 4,672 shares. Da Davidson & reported 8,237 shares.

