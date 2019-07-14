CoreSite Realty (COR) At $118.09 Forms Top; 8 Analysts Are Bullish ON Semiconductor (ON) Last Week

Among 10 analysts covering ON Semi (NASDAQ:ON), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. ON Semi had 19 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Sunday, March 10 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, March 11. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, April 30. Needham maintained ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 27. See ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) latest ratings:

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $26.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $22 New Target: $26 Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $14.5 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

10/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) formed multiple top with $122.81 target or 4.00% above today’s $118.09 share price. CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) has $4.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.09. About 279,087 shares traded or 10.39% up from the average. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.28 per share. COR’s profit will be $47.23M for 23.06 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CoreSite Realty Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 2,122 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Limited New York stated it has 0.64% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Tower Limited Company (Trc) has 0.01% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Dimensional Fund L P stated it has 563,893 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 24,143 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). 32,446 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.01% or 494,637 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Stifel Fincl holds 37,859 shares. Raymond James And Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 100,997 shares. Amer Savings Bank, Texas-based fund reported 979 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR).

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.35 billion. It operates through three divisions: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. It has a 14.42 P/E ratio. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.