Coresite Reality (COR) Holding Raised by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc; As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Declined, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Increased Position by $8.07 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 105.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 122,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 237,917 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88M, up from 115,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 2.65 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS-RULING IN RESPONSE TO EXPROPRIATION OF CO’S INVESTMENTS IN HAMACA & PETROZUATA HEAVY CRUDE OIL PROJECTS IN 2007, OTHER FISCAL MEASURES; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Coresite Reality Corp (COR) by 13254.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 14,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Coresite Reality Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $118.85. About 86,435 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 65,081 shares to 529,632 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,298 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 925 shares to 11,360 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 43,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,131 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).