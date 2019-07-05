CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST)

This is a contrast between CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Hotel/Motel and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorePoint Lodging Inc. 13 0.86 N/A -4.03 0.00 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. 19 2.45 N/A 1.38 14.00

Demonstrates CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorePoint Lodging Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -9.8% Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 8.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorePoint Lodging Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. 1 1 4 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is $21.67, which is potential 17.39% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.4% respectively. 2.1% are CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorePoint Lodging Inc. -3.37% 2.79% -1.23% -17.62% 0% 5.31% Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. 1.1% 1.37% 5.01% 2.31% -7.39% 15.66%

For the past year CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors CorePoint Lodging Inc.

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm primarily engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It also invests in Canada, Mexico, Chile, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Poland. The firm primarily invests in luxury and upper upscale hotels. It was formerly known as Host Marriott Corporation. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.