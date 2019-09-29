CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) and Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) are two firms in the REIT – Hotel/Motel that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorePoint Lodging Inc. 10 0.00 38.74M -4.32 0.00 Hospitality Properties Trust 25 2.41 163.83M 2.02 12.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Hospitality Properties Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorePoint Lodging Inc. 394,903,160.04% -19.8% -10.8% Hospitality Properties Trust 663,816,855.75% 12.2% 4.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Hospitality Properties Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorePoint Lodging Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Hospitality Properties Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.59% for CorePoint Lodging Inc. with average target price of $11.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of CorePoint Lodging Inc. shares and 78.7% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares. CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Hospitality Properties Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorePoint Lodging Inc. -2.66% -6.61% -6.76% -3.3% -53.08% -4.24% Hospitality Properties Trust -1.91% -0.32% -4.85% -6.65% -11.69% 3.48%

For the past year CorePoint Lodging Inc. had bearish trend while Hospitality Properties Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Hospitality Properties Trust beats on 10 of the 11 factors CorePoint Lodging Inc.

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets across United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The firm primarily invests in hotel and travel centers. Hospitality Properties Trust was formed in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.