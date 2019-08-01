CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) Touches $11.73 Formed H&S; Roffman Miller Associates Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Holding By $9.38 Million

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 84.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 126,788 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Roffman Miller Associates Inc holds 23,048 shares with $1.71M value, down from 149,836 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $113.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $94.69. About 9.91M shares traded or 27.36% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) formed inverse H&S with $12.08 target or 3.00% above today’s $11.73 share price. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) has $682.35M valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 355,294 shares traded. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) has declined 53.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.08% the S&P500.

Analysts await CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 50.70% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.71 per share. CPLG’s profit will be $20.36 million for 8.38 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by CorePoint Lodging Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 9,289 shares to 256,209 valued at $23.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) stake by 5,959 shares and now owns 199,294 shares. Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.35% or 1.27 million shares. Albion Fincl Ut has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Haverford Trust Co holds 1.37% or 995,387 shares. Polen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 5.28% or 13.59M shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 142,885 shares. 115 were accumulated by Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Com (Wy). 3.14M were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement System. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability reported 95,222 shares. North Star Asset, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,771 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 5,887 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP holds 0.03% or 4,158 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.29% stake. Asset Mngmt has 0.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 88,645 shares. Pension Ser, a Korea-based fund reported 1.48M shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 196,962 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 18 with “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, April 8. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, March 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $65 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform” rating.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by CULVER JOHN. On Friday, February 8 the insider Varma Vivek C sold $3.50M.