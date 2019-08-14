CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) Reaches $8.42 After 3.00% Down Move; Cemtrex (CETX) Shorts Increased By 134.61%

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) had an increase of 134.61% in short interest. CETX’s SI was 159,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 134.61% from 67,900 shares previously. With 632,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX)’s short sellers to cover CETX’s short positions. The SI to Cemtrex Inc’s float is 1.93%. The stock decreased 6.32% or $0.1099 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6301. About 55,843 shares traded. Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) has declined 89.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CETX News: 26/03/2018 – Cemtrex Acquires Ownership of 46% of the Outstanding Common Stk of Vicon Industries; 27/03/2018 – VICON INDUSTRIES INC – BADKE CONTINUES TO SERVE AS VICON’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cemtrex CEO Provides Update to Shareholders; 06/03/2018 Cemtrex Announces Plans to Release VR/AR Manufacturing Assembly Tool, Workbench VR; 26/03/2018 – CEMTREX BUYS STAKE IN SECURITY & VIDEO SURVEILLANCE CO. VICON; 27/03/2018 – VICON INDUSTRIES INC – SAAGAR GOVIL, CEMTREX’S CEO, WAS APPOINTED TO SERVE AS VICON’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – Vicon: Saagar Govil, Cemtrex CEO and Chairman of Board, Appointed to Serve as Vicon’s CEO and Chairman of Board; 26/03/2018 – Cemtrex Acquires Stake in Security & Video Surveillance Company, Vicon Industries; 15/03/2018 – Cemtrex Announces First VR Game, Ultra85, To Be Released in June 2018; 09/05/2018 – Cemtrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 26% to 17 Days

The stock of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 22.73% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 2.77 million shares traded or 638.58% up from the average. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) has declined 53.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.08% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $489.96M company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $8.17 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CPLG worth $14.70 million less.

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. The company has market cap of $489.96 million. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

Cemtrex, Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, and industrial air filtration and environmental control systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.05 million. It operates through two divisions, Industrial Products and Services , and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS). It currently has negative earnings. The IPS segment provides a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industrial and manufacturing industries; monitoring instruments, software, and systems for measurement of emissions of greenhouse gases, hazardous gases, particulate, and other regulated pollutants used in emissions trading, as well as for industrial processes; and monitoring and analysis equipment for gas and liquid measurement for various downstream gas and oil applications, as well as various industrial process applications.