CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) EPS Estimated At $0.43; Monetary Management Group Trimmed Its Honeywell International (HON) Position

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Honeywell International (HON) stake by 18.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 5,775 shares as Honeywell International (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 26,185 shares with $4.57M value, down from 31,960 last quarter. Honeywell International now has $117.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $163.29. About 1.11M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars

Analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to report $0.43 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 30.65% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. CPLG’s profit would be $24.81 million giving it 5.78 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s analysts see -14.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 54,952 shares traded. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) has declined 53.08% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.08% the S&P500.

More notable recent CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CorePoint Lodging goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CorePoint Lodging Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CPLG – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CorePoint Lodging: Gambling On A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CorePoint Lodging Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CPLG – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CorePoint Lodging Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:CPLG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. The company has market cap of $574.17 million. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 1,538 shares. Fmr Limited Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cohen Capital Mgmt holds 0.14% or 3,350 shares in its portfolio. First Bank & Trust has invested 0.47% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il holds 179,097 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 6,840 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx holds 3.17% or 52,997 shares. Hartford Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.86% or 31,948 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.64% or 59,470 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 761,664 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 33,895 are held by Buckingham Mngmt. Ameriprise Inc owns 9.18M shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability accumulated 2,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) stake by 3,405 shares to 8,378 valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2. It also upped Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS) stake by 4,790 shares and now owns 24,020 shares. Dnp Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189’s average target is 15.74% above currents $163.29 stock price. Honeywell International had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk says new HQ building is hopefully first of many in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Where Panthers’ Tepper ranks among richest owners in pro sports; Brooklyn Village developer blasts ‘sabotage’ effort – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.31 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.