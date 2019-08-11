CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) EPS Estimated At $0.35; Advisory Services Network Lifted Its Cummins (CMI) Position

Advisory Services Network Llc increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 30.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc acquired 3,717 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 15,802 shares with $2.50M value, up from 12,085 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $23.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $149.96. About 1.38M shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased Ishares Tr (ACWI) stake by 4,487 shares to 4,730 valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr Lrg Cp Vl Alphadex (FTA) stake by 11,764 shares and now owns 800 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 7.36% above currents $149.96 stock price. Cummins had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Sell”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, May 1. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Loop Capital downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.