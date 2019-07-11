CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Comparing side by side

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) compete with each other in the REIT – Hotel/Motel sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CorePoint Lodging Inc.
|13
|0.82
|N/A
|-4.03
|0.00
|Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.
|16
|2.80
|N/A
|0.88
|18.80
Table 1 highlights CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CorePoint Lodging Inc.
|0.00%
|-20.6%
|-9.8%
|Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|5.8%
|4.1%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CorePoint Lodging Inc.
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of CorePoint Lodging Inc. is $11, with potential downside of -10.71%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.3%. Insiders held 2.1% of CorePoint Lodging Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.1% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CorePoint Lodging Inc.
|-3.37%
|2.79%
|-1.23%
|-17.62%
|0%
|5.31%
|Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.
|2.53%
|0.91%
|2.03%
|2.66%
|-9.53%
|16.55%
For the past year CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.
Summary
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors CorePoint Lodging Inc.
CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.