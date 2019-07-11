CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Comparing side by side

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) compete with each other in the REIT – Hotel/Motel sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorePoint Lodging Inc. 13 0.82 N/A -4.03 0.00 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 16 2.80 N/A 0.88 18.80

Table 1 highlights CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorePoint Lodging Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -9.8% Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 4.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorePoint Lodging Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of CorePoint Lodging Inc. is $11, with potential downside of -10.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.3%. Insiders held 2.1% of CorePoint Lodging Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.1% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorePoint Lodging Inc. -3.37% 2.79% -1.23% -17.62% 0% 5.31% Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 2.53% 0.91% 2.03% 2.66% -9.53% 16.55%

For the past year CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors CorePoint Lodging Inc.

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas.